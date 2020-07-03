Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4506 Coburn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4506 Coburn Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4506 Coburn Avenue
4506 Coburn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Wynnedale - Spring Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4506 Coburn Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Wynnedale - Spring Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4506 Coburn Avenue have any available units?
4506 Coburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4506 Coburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4506 Coburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 Coburn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4506 Coburn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4506 Coburn Avenue offer parking?
No, 4506 Coburn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4506 Coburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4506 Coburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 Coburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 4506 Coburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4506 Coburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4506 Coburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 Coburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4506 Coburn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4506 Coburn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4506 Coburn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College