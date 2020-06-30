Rent Calculator
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:44 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
450 North Kealing Avenue
450 North Kealing Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
450 North Kealing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come see this 2 bed 1 bath duplex on the east side! Pets and Section 8 accepted. Utilities are IPL/Citizens. Appliances may be rented for $25 per month each. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 450 North Kealing Avenue have any available units?
450 North Kealing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 450 North Kealing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
450 North Kealing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 North Kealing Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 North Kealing Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 450 North Kealing Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 450 North Kealing Avenue offers parking.
Does 450 North Kealing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 North Kealing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 North Kealing Avenue have a pool?
No, 450 North Kealing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 450 North Kealing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 450 North Kealing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 450 North Kealing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 North Kealing Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 450 North Kealing Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 North Kealing Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
