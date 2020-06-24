Rent Calculator
450 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 201
450 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 201
450 Massachusetts Ave
Location
450 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Avenue Condominium on Mass Ave. -
(RLNE2976755)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 201 have any available units?
450 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 450 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
450 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 201 offer parking?
No, 450 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 201 does not offer parking.
Does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 201 have a pool?
No, 450 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 201 does not have a pool.
Does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 450 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 450 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 Massachusetts Avenue Unit 201 does not have units with air conditioning.
