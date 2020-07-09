All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4474 Kenyon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4474 Kenyon Ave
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:06 PM

4474 Kenyon Ave

4474 North Kenyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4474 North Kenyon Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great brick ranch style home. 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. Perfect location and great neighborhood. Great back yard for your kids! Must see! Call today for showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4474 Kenyon Ave have any available units?
4474 Kenyon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4474 Kenyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4474 Kenyon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4474 Kenyon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4474 Kenyon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4474 Kenyon Ave offer parking?
No, 4474 Kenyon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4474 Kenyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4474 Kenyon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4474 Kenyon Ave have a pool?
No, 4474 Kenyon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4474 Kenyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 4474 Kenyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4474 Kenyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4474 Kenyon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4474 Kenyon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4474 Kenyon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College