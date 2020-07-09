Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4474 Kenyon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4474 Kenyon Ave
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:06 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4474 Kenyon Ave
4474 North Kenyon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4474 North Kenyon Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great brick ranch style home. 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. Perfect location and great neighborhood. Great back yard for your kids! Must see! Call today for showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4474 Kenyon Ave have any available units?
4474 Kenyon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4474 Kenyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4474 Kenyon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4474 Kenyon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4474 Kenyon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4474 Kenyon Ave offer parking?
No, 4474 Kenyon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4474 Kenyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4474 Kenyon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4474 Kenyon Ave have a pool?
No, 4474 Kenyon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4474 Kenyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 4474 Kenyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4474 Kenyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4474 Kenyon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4474 Kenyon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4474 Kenyon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College