Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4470 North Campbell Avenue
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:06 PM

4470 North Campbell Avenue

4470 Campbell Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4470 Campbell Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This gorgeous 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is naturally well lit! The kitchen is amazing! It features beautiful custom tile flooring and custom back splash. It has an ample amount of counter top space and an abundance of cabinets perfect for the cook of the home. The dining room is located right off of the kitchen. It has an attached car garage and a very low maintenance backyard perfect for entertaining! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4470 North Campbell Avenue have any available units?
4470 North Campbell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4470 North Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4470 North Campbell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4470 North Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4470 North Campbell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4470 North Campbell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4470 North Campbell Avenue offers parking.
Does 4470 North Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4470 North Campbell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4470 North Campbell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4470 North Campbell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4470 North Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4470 North Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4470 North Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4470 North Campbell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4470 North Campbell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4470 North Campbell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

