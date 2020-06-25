4470 North Campbell Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This gorgeous 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is naturally well lit! The kitchen is amazing! It features beautiful custom tile flooring and custom back splash. It has an ample amount of counter top space and an abundance of cabinets perfect for the cook of the home. The dining room is located right off of the kitchen. It has an attached car garage and a very low maintenance backyard perfect for entertaining! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.