4469 North Sheridan Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226 Devington
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NORTH EAST/LAWRENCE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE Brick Ranch Home, Living Room, Family Room, Enclosed Sun Porch, 2 Car Garage, New Ceramic Tile Throughout the Home with Fresh Paint! Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4469 N. Sheridan Avenue have any available units?
4469 N. Sheridan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.