All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4469 N. Sheridan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4469 N. Sheridan Avenue
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:01 PM

4469 N. Sheridan Avenue

4469 North Sheridan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4469 North Sheridan Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NORTH EAST/LAWRENCE
3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE
Brick Ranch Home, Living Room, Family Room, Enclosed Sun Porch, 2 Car Garage, New Ceramic Tile Throughout the Home with Fresh Paint! Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4469 N. Sheridan Avenue have any available units?
4469 N. Sheridan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4469 N. Sheridan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4469 N. Sheridan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4469 N. Sheridan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4469 N. Sheridan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4469 N. Sheridan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4469 N. Sheridan Avenue offers parking.
Does 4469 N. Sheridan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4469 N. Sheridan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4469 N. Sheridan Avenue have a pool?
No, 4469 N. Sheridan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4469 N. Sheridan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4469 N. Sheridan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4469 N. Sheridan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4469 N. Sheridan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4469 N. Sheridan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4469 N. Sheridan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College