Indianapolis, IN
4464 Campbell Avenue
Last updated March 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

4464 Campbell Avenue

4464 Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4464 Campbell Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LAWRENCE TWP/NORTH EAST INDY
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car garage
Nicely renovated ranch home on a quiet street. Hardwood floors, nice open floor plan. Fenced in backyard. Spacious kitchen!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4464 Campbell Avenue have any available units?
4464 Campbell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4464 Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4464 Campbell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4464 Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4464 Campbell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4464 Campbell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4464 Campbell Avenue offers parking.
Does 4464 Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4464 Campbell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4464 Campbell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4464 Campbell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4464 Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4464 Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4464 Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4464 Campbell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4464 Campbell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4464 Campbell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
