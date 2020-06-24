All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
4462 Carrollton Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4462 Carrollton Ave

4462 Carrollton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4462 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
4462 Carrollton Ave. - Property Id: 97028

-3 bed 1.5 bath house available for rent
- BRAND NEW appliances - refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, furnace, A/C, water heater, etc.
- Private, free parking
- Washer and dryer in unit
-2,166 square feet, newly renovated
-Perfect location near Broad Ripple, Butler University, and the future Red Line
-Secured by Ring Alarm system
-Contact for info and to schedule a viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97028
Property Id 97028

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4659246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4462 Carrollton Ave have any available units?
4462 Carrollton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4462 Carrollton Ave have?
Some of 4462 Carrollton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4462 Carrollton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4462 Carrollton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4462 Carrollton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4462 Carrollton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4462 Carrollton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4462 Carrollton Ave offers parking.
Does 4462 Carrollton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4462 Carrollton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4462 Carrollton Ave have a pool?
No, 4462 Carrollton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4462 Carrollton Ave have accessible units?
No, 4462 Carrollton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4462 Carrollton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4462 Carrollton Ave has units with dishwashers.
