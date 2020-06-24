Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking

4462 Carrollton Ave. - Property Id: 97028



-3 bed 1.5 bath house available for rent

- BRAND NEW appliances - refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, furnace, A/C, water heater, etc.

- Private, free parking

- Washer and dryer in unit

-2,166 square feet, newly renovated

-Perfect location near Broad Ripple, Butler University, and the future Red Line

-Secured by Ring Alarm system

-Contact for info and to schedule a viewing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97028

Property Id 97028



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4659246)