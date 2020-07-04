4451 Priscilla Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226 Devington
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
EAST//LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM
Brick ranch home in nice neighborhood with large living room and kitchen area. This home has easy care tile floors with 3 carpeted bedrooms. Nice oak kitchen cabinets on large lot. Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4451 Priscilla Ave have any available units?
4451 Priscilla Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.