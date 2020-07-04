All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4451 Priscilla Ave
4451 Priscilla Ave

4451 Priscilla Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4451 Priscilla Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
EAST//LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM

Brick ranch home in nice neighborhood with large living room and kitchen area. This home has easy care tile floors with 3 carpeted bedrooms. Nice oak kitchen cabinets on large lot. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4451 Priscilla Ave have any available units?
4451 Priscilla Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4451 Priscilla Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4451 Priscilla Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4451 Priscilla Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4451 Priscilla Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4451 Priscilla Ave offer parking?
No, 4451 Priscilla Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4451 Priscilla Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4451 Priscilla Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4451 Priscilla Ave have a pool?
No, 4451 Priscilla Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4451 Priscilla Ave have accessible units?
No, 4451 Priscilla Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4451 Priscilla Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4451 Priscilla Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4451 Priscilla Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4451 Priscilla Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

