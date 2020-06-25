4445 Kingsley Drive

Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow with wonderful curb appeal and beautiful landscaping. Spacious living room located right off a bonus sun porch. Large eat in kitchen with all new kitchen appliances. Fresh paint in all the rooms. 3 large bedrooms with plenty of storage and closet space. Full bathroom with tub and shower. Washer and Dryer hook ups. Pet Friendly. Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!
Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $750, Available 5/6/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.