Indianapolis, IN
4445 Kingsley Drive
4445 Kingsley Drive

Location

4445 Kingsley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow with wonderful curb appeal and beautiful landscaping. Spacious living room located right off a bonus sun porch. Large eat in kitchen with all new kitchen appliances. Fresh paint in all the rooms. 3 large bedrooms with plenty of storage and closet space. Full bathroom with tub and shower. Washer and Dryer hook ups. Pet Friendly. Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $750, Available 5/6/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4445 Kingsley Drive have any available units?
4445 Kingsley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4445 Kingsley Drive have?
Some of 4445 Kingsley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4445 Kingsley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4445 Kingsley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4445 Kingsley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4445 Kingsley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4445 Kingsley Drive offer parking?
No, 4445 Kingsley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4445 Kingsley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4445 Kingsley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4445 Kingsley Drive have a pool?
No, 4445 Kingsley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4445 Kingsley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4445 Kingsley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4445 Kingsley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4445 Kingsley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

