4440 Kingsley Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

4440 Kingsley Drive

4440 Kingsley Drive
Location

4440 Kingsley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated cozy home! - This is a beautiful newly renovated home on the east side of Indianapolis. This home is gas and electric and has a washer and dryer hookup. Perfect for a first time renter! Apply today!

(RLNE4847413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4440 Kingsley Drive have any available units?
4440 Kingsley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4440 Kingsley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4440 Kingsley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4440 Kingsley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4440 Kingsley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4440 Kingsley Drive offer parking?
No, 4440 Kingsley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4440 Kingsley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4440 Kingsley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4440 Kingsley Drive have a pool?
No, 4440 Kingsley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4440 Kingsley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4440 Kingsley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4440 Kingsley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4440 Kingsley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4440 Kingsley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4440 Kingsley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
