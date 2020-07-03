4438 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Fairgrounds
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
SECTION 8 APPROVED! WEST// WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM Great brick ranch with carpet in bedroom and easy maintenance ceramic in kitchen and living areas. Large open kitchen and backyard. Call today to schedule showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4438 Norwaldo have any available units?
4438 Norwaldo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.