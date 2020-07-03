All apartments in Indianapolis
4438 Norwaldo
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:10 AM

4438 Norwaldo

4438 Norwaldo Avenue · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Fairgrounds
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4438 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
SECTION 8 APPROVED!
WEST// WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM
Great brick ranch with carpet in bedroom and easy maintenance ceramic in kitchen and living areas. Large open kitchen and backyard. Call today to schedule showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4438 Norwaldo have any available units?
4438 Norwaldo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4438 Norwaldo currently offering any rent specials?
4438 Norwaldo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4438 Norwaldo pet-friendly?
No, 4438 Norwaldo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4438 Norwaldo offer parking?
No, 4438 Norwaldo does not offer parking.
Does 4438 Norwaldo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4438 Norwaldo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4438 Norwaldo have a pool?
No, 4438 Norwaldo does not have a pool.
Does 4438 Norwaldo have accessible units?
No, 4438 Norwaldo does not have accessible units.
Does 4438 Norwaldo have units with dishwashers?
No, 4438 Norwaldo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4438 Norwaldo have units with air conditioning?
No, 4438 Norwaldo does not have units with air conditioning.

