4438 Fullwood Court

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Wonderful 3 Bedroom Two Bathroom 2 Story Home which features the Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace Opening to the Kitchen which has Beautiful Vinyl Wood Flooring, Lots of Cabinetry and Countertop Space, a Large Pantry, and an Additional Pantry as well as All Appliances included, Dining Room with Natural Light from the Large Windows and Door which Opens to Your Mostly Privacy Fenced Back Yard. Split Floor plan Master Suite showcases a Garden Tub and Large Walk-in Closet. The Two Additional Bedrooms share a Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Laundry/Utility Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up is Conveniently located on the Second Story. Attached 2 Car Garage. Enjoy Good Times with Family and Friends in this Wonderful Home!



Just Minutes to I-65 access, shops, Eagle Creek Park and more!



Please note: Video says washer/dryer. No washer/dryer included. Residents provide their own washer/dryer.



Pike Township.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



ES Property Management, LLC

317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.