All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4438 Fullwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4438 Fullwood Court
Last updated July 9 2020 at 12:38 PM

4438 Fullwood Court

4438 Fullwood Court · (317) 662-2074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4438 Fullwood Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Lafayette Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 Bedroom Two Bathroom 2 Story Home which features the Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace Opening to the Kitchen which has Beautiful Vinyl Wood Flooring, Lots of Cabinetry and Countertop Space, a Large Pantry, and an Additional Pantry as well as All Appliances included, Dining Room with Natural Light from the Large Windows and Door which Opens to Your Mostly Privacy Fenced Back Yard. Split Floor plan Master Suite showcases a Garden Tub and Large Walk-in Closet. The Two Additional Bedrooms share a Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Laundry/Utility Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up is Conveniently located on the Second Story. Attached 2 Car Garage. Enjoy Good Times with Family and Friends in this Wonderful Home!

Just Minutes to I-65 access, shops, Eagle Creek Park and more!

Please note: Video says washer/dryer. No washer/dryer included. Residents provide their own washer/dryer.

Pike Township.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4438 Fullwood Court have any available units?
4438 Fullwood Court has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4438 Fullwood Court have?
Some of 4438 Fullwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4438 Fullwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
4438 Fullwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4438 Fullwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4438 Fullwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 4438 Fullwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 4438 Fullwood Court offers parking.
Does 4438 Fullwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4438 Fullwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4438 Fullwood Court have a pool?
No, 4438 Fullwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 4438 Fullwood Court have accessible units?
No, 4438 Fullwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4438 Fullwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4438 Fullwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4438 Fullwood Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity