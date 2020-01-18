All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4432 Arcadia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4432 Arcadia Street
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:16 AM

4432 Arcadia Street

4432 Arcadia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4432 Arcadia Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This amazing home can be yours...its Move In Ready for you and your family. There is a Large backyard, detached garage and all located in a central location close to all things that you will need. This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home offers lots of space, its nice and open feel invites you home. You will love all the upgrades here. There is new paint, beautiful floors throughout the home, upgrades bathroom and kitchen and so much more. This is a definite must see and will rent fast so make sure you see it today. The fridge, washer and dryer, and range will be placed at the time of the rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4432 Arcadia Street have any available units?
4432 Arcadia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4432 Arcadia Street have?
Some of 4432 Arcadia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4432 Arcadia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4432 Arcadia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4432 Arcadia Street pet-friendly?
No, 4432 Arcadia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4432 Arcadia Street offer parking?
Yes, 4432 Arcadia Street offers parking.
Does 4432 Arcadia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4432 Arcadia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4432 Arcadia Street have a pool?
No, 4432 Arcadia Street does not have a pool.
Does 4432 Arcadia Street have accessible units?
No, 4432 Arcadia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4432 Arcadia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4432 Arcadia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College