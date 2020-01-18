4432 Arcadia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This amazing home can be yours...its Move In Ready for you and your family. There is a Large backyard, detached garage and all located in a central location close to all things that you will need. This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home offers lots of space, its nice and open feel invites you home. You will love all the upgrades here. There is new paint, beautiful floors throughout the home, upgrades bathroom and kitchen and so much more. This is a definite must see and will rent fast so make sure you see it today. The fridge, washer and dryer, and range will be placed at the time of the rental.