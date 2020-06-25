All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

4429 Downes Drive

4429 Downes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4429 Downes Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Lovely home with big fenced in yard for the kids. 3 Beddrooms 1.5 Bath New laminate in bedrooms. A nice fireplace make this Home Sweet Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4429 Downes Drive have any available units?
4429 Downes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4429 Downes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4429 Downes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 Downes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4429 Downes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4429 Downes Drive offer parking?
No, 4429 Downes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4429 Downes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4429 Downes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 Downes Drive have a pool?
No, 4429 Downes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4429 Downes Drive have accessible units?
No, 4429 Downes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 Downes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4429 Downes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4429 Downes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4429 Downes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
