Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4429 Downes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4429 Downes Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4429 Downes Drive
4429 Downes Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4429 Downes Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Lovely home with big fenced in yard for the kids. 3 Beddrooms 1.5 Bath New laminate in bedrooms. A nice fireplace make this Home Sweet Home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4429 Downes Drive have any available units?
4429 Downes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4429 Downes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4429 Downes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 Downes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4429 Downes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4429 Downes Drive offer parking?
No, 4429 Downes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4429 Downes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4429 Downes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 Downes Drive have a pool?
No, 4429 Downes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4429 Downes Drive have accessible units?
No, 4429 Downes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 Downes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4429 Downes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4429 Downes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4429 Downes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College