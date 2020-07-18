All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 16 2019 at 4:00 PM

4423 Aristocrat Lane

4423 Aristocrat Lane
Location

4423 Aristocrat Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Farmington

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 4 bed 1.5 bath home features hardwood flooring throughout the home. It has newer counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an eat in kitchen. This home is naturally well lit throughout. The Master Bedroom has a half bath. The yard is low maintenance, fenced in, has a storage barn, and also has an attached garage. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4423 Aristocrat Lane have any available units?
4423 Aristocrat Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4423 Aristocrat Lane have?
Some of 4423 Aristocrat Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4423 Aristocrat Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4423 Aristocrat Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 Aristocrat Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4423 Aristocrat Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4423 Aristocrat Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4423 Aristocrat Lane offers parking.
Does 4423 Aristocrat Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4423 Aristocrat Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 Aristocrat Lane have a pool?
No, 4423 Aristocrat Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4423 Aristocrat Lane have accessible units?
No, 4423 Aristocrat Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 Aristocrat Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4423 Aristocrat Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
