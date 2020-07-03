All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:57 AM

442 N Lasalle St

442 North Lasalle Street · No Longer Available
Location

442 North Lasalle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Located in up-and-coming neighborhood this fully renovated 2-story was carefully designed & upgraded to meet exquisite tastes. Three spacious bedrooms, 2 luxury hotel-style bathrooms, modern open layout kitchen, dining area (white cabinetry, white carrara quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and latest soft close cabinets). Many state-of-the-art features include an energy efficient Nest System, security, new windows, LED lighting, heating, central air and washer/dryer. Home was built using the latest construction materials: Fiber Cement siding, concrete slab patio, hard wood floors, and HD asphalt shingle roof. Parking space for up to three cars. Close to downtown's beautiful parks, restaurant & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 N Lasalle St have any available units?
442 N Lasalle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 N Lasalle St have?
Some of 442 N Lasalle St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 N Lasalle St currently offering any rent specials?
442 N Lasalle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 N Lasalle St pet-friendly?
No, 442 N Lasalle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 442 N Lasalle St offer parking?
Yes, 442 N Lasalle St offers parking.
Does 442 N Lasalle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 442 N Lasalle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 N Lasalle St have a pool?
No, 442 N Lasalle St does not have a pool.
Does 442 N Lasalle St have accessible units?
No, 442 N Lasalle St does not have accessible units.
Does 442 N Lasalle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 N Lasalle St does not have units with dishwashers.

