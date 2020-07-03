442 N Lasalle St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Located in up-and-coming neighborhood this fully renovated 2-story was carefully designed & upgraded to meet exquisite tastes. Three spacious bedrooms, 2 luxury hotel-style bathrooms, modern open layout kitchen, dining area (white cabinetry, white carrara quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and latest soft close cabinets). Many state-of-the-art features include an energy efficient Nest System, security, new windows, LED lighting, heating, central air and washer/dryer. Home was built using the latest construction materials: Fiber Cement siding, concrete slab patio, hard wood floors, and HD asphalt shingle roof. Parking space for up to three cars. Close to downtown's beautiful parks, restaurant & shopping.