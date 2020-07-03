All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

442 North Denny Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
AVAILABLE NOW!!! Use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour of the home.

This home is just minutes from downtown Indianapolis and is located near bus routes. The home has been completely renovated and everything inside is fresh and new! You'll love the fresh new carpet and flooring throughout the home and the new large windows allow for a ton of natural light. It features 3 large bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It has a large eat-in kitchen with more than enough space for a table. It has a separate main floor laundry room and a mudroom off of the back door that allows for storage. The home has a full sized basement that cannot be used as living quarters.

Please Note: Tenant is responsible all utilities and a $30 monthly water utility fee. Tenant must provide their own appliances. Pets are allowed with additional fees and restrictions. Smoking is not allowed in the unit.

Application - $50/Adult:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1266352139

To view the property, visit Rently using the link below to schedule a viewing at your convenience:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/916762?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 N Denny St have any available units?
442 N Denny St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 N Denny St have?
Some of 442 N Denny St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 N Denny St currently offering any rent specials?
442 N Denny St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 N Denny St pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 N Denny St is pet friendly.
Does 442 N Denny St offer parking?
No, 442 N Denny St does not offer parking.
Does 442 N Denny St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 N Denny St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 N Denny St have a pool?
No, 442 N Denny St does not have a pool.
Does 442 N Denny St have accessible units?
No, 442 N Denny St does not have accessible units.
Does 442 N Denny St have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 N Denny St does not have units with dishwashers.

