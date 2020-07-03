442 N Denny St

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!!! Use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour of the home.



This home is just minutes from downtown Indianapolis and is located near bus routes. The home has been completely renovated and everything inside is fresh and new! You'll love the fresh new carpet and flooring throughout the home and the new large windows allow for a ton of natural light. It features 3 large bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It has a large eat-in kitchen with more than enough space for a table. It has a separate main floor laundry room and a mudroom off of the back door that allows for storage. The home has a full sized basement that cannot be used as living quarters.



Please Note: Tenant is responsible all utilities and a $30 monthly water utility fee. Tenant must provide their own appliances. Pets are allowed with additional fees and restrictions. Smoking is not allowed in the unit.



Application - $50/Adult:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1266352139



To view the property, visit Rently using the link below to schedule a viewing at your convenience:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/916762?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*