Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4415 Courtfield Drive

4415 Courtfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4415 Courtfield Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Lafayette Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location! Spacious & Lots of open space 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in vibrant community. close to parks, shopping markets, highway access, and schools. back patio, eat-in kitchen, new carpet & vinyl. Master bedroom w/ bathroom, walk-in closet, plenty of storage space. This home will not last long! A must see! 2044 sqft. Pet-friendly.

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

