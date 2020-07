4415 Courtfield Drive

Amenities

Pet-friendly.

Great location! Spacious & Lots of open space 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in vibrant community. close to parks, shopping markets, highway access, and schools. back patio, eat-in kitchen, new carpet & vinyl. Master bedroom w/ bathroom, walk-in closet, plenty of storage space. This home will not last long! A must see! 2044 sqft. Pet-friendly.



Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.



Not currently accepting Section 8



Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.