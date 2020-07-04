All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4408 VESTRY PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4408 VESTRY PL
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

4408 VESTRY PL

4408 Vestry Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4408 Vestry Place, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Poplar Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Franklin Twp - 3 BR story home - Three bedroom, two story home in Churchman Estates in Franklin Twp.
Electric heat, AC, 2 car garage and 2.5 baths. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided.

(RLNE1982016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 VESTRY PL have any available units?
4408 VESTRY PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4408 VESTRY PL have?
Some of 4408 VESTRY PL's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 VESTRY PL currently offering any rent specials?
4408 VESTRY PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 VESTRY PL pet-friendly?
No, 4408 VESTRY PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4408 VESTRY PL offer parking?
Yes, 4408 VESTRY PL offers parking.
Does 4408 VESTRY PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 VESTRY PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 VESTRY PL have a pool?
No, 4408 VESTRY PL does not have a pool.
Does 4408 VESTRY PL have accessible units?
No, 4408 VESTRY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 VESTRY PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4408 VESTRY PL has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College