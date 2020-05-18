Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4403 Madison Avenue - 83
Last updated February 28 2020 at 7:06 PM
1 of 4
4403 Madison Avenue - 83
4403 Madison Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4403 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bathroom mobile home on lease with the option to purchase. BRAND NEW Furnace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4403 Madison Avenue - 83 have any available units?
4403 Madison Avenue - 83 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4403 Madison Avenue - 83 currently offering any rent specials?
4403 Madison Avenue - 83 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4403 Madison Avenue - 83 pet-friendly?
No, 4403 Madison Avenue - 83 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4403 Madison Avenue - 83 offer parking?
No, 4403 Madison Avenue - 83 does not offer parking.
Does 4403 Madison Avenue - 83 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4403 Madison Avenue - 83 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4403 Madison Avenue - 83 have a pool?
No, 4403 Madison Avenue - 83 does not have a pool.
Does 4403 Madison Avenue - 83 have accessible units?
No, 4403 Madison Avenue - 83 does not have accessible units.
Does 4403 Madison Avenue - 83 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4403 Madison Avenue - 83 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4403 Madison Avenue - 83 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4403 Madison Avenue - 83 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
