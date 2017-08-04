Rent Calculator
4402 N Sheridan Ave
4402 N Sheridan Ave
4402 North Sheridan Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
4402 North Sheridan Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MUST SEE!! Completely rehabbed 3 bed 2 bath in Lawrence Township - Register at rently.com to schedule a self showing for this beautiful 3 bed 2 full bath ranch home in Lawrence Township.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4402 N Sheridan Ave have any available units?
4402 N Sheridan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4402 N Sheridan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4402 N Sheridan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 N Sheridan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4402 N Sheridan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4402 N Sheridan Ave offer parking?
No, 4402 N Sheridan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4402 N Sheridan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4402 N Sheridan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 N Sheridan Ave have a pool?
No, 4402 N Sheridan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4402 N Sheridan Ave have accessible units?
No, 4402 N Sheridan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 N Sheridan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4402 N Sheridan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4402 N Sheridan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4402 N Sheridan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
