All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 440 N Centennial St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
440 N Centennial St
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:35 AM
440 N Centennial St
440 North Centennial Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
440 North Centennial Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wow! All the upgrades you would want. This 3 bedroom home is complete with fresh paint, flooring, and all appliances. Call today for your showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 440 N Centennial St have any available units?
440 N Centennial St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 440 N Centennial St have?
Some of 440 N Centennial St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 440 N Centennial St currently offering any rent specials?
440 N Centennial St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 N Centennial St pet-friendly?
No, 440 N Centennial St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 440 N Centennial St offer parking?
No, 440 N Centennial St does not offer parking.
Does 440 N Centennial St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 N Centennial St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 N Centennial St have a pool?
No, 440 N Centennial St does not have a pool.
Does 440 N Centennial St have accessible units?
No, 440 N Centennial St does not have accessible units.
Does 440 N Centennial St have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 N Centennial St does not have units with dishwashers.
Westfield, IN
