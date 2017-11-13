All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4368 Audubon Road

4368 North Audubon Road · No Longer Available
Location

4368 North Audubon Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4695144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4368 Audubon Road have any available units?
4368 Audubon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4368 Audubon Road currently offering any rent specials?
4368 Audubon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4368 Audubon Road pet-friendly?
No, 4368 Audubon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4368 Audubon Road offer parking?
No, 4368 Audubon Road does not offer parking.
Does 4368 Audubon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4368 Audubon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4368 Audubon Road have a pool?
No, 4368 Audubon Road does not have a pool.
Does 4368 Audubon Road have accessible units?
No, 4368 Audubon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4368 Audubon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4368 Audubon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4368 Audubon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4368 Audubon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
