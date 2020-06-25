All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:17 PM

4360 Sawyer Avenue

4360 Sawyer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4360 Sawyer Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an open floor concept. It's spacious with new flooring, and has a unique fire place accent. This is a new listing and won't last long. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4360 Sawyer Avenue have any available units?
4360 Sawyer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4360 Sawyer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4360 Sawyer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4360 Sawyer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4360 Sawyer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4360 Sawyer Avenue offer parking?
No, 4360 Sawyer Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4360 Sawyer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4360 Sawyer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4360 Sawyer Avenue have a pool?
No, 4360 Sawyer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4360 Sawyer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4360 Sawyer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4360 Sawyer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4360 Sawyer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4360 Sawyer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4360 Sawyer Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
