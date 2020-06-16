4360 Kingsley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Fairgrounds
Amenities
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
South Broad Ripple - 3 BR bungalow - Three bedroom, one story home with 1.5 baths, and sun room. Gas heat and AC Located near shopping, restaurants and night life and just a short commute to downtown Indy and IUPUI.
(RLNE3826938)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4360 Kingsley Dr have any available units?
4360 Kingsley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.