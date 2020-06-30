All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4351 Village Parkway Circle W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4351 Village Parkway Circle W
Last updated November 25 2019 at 9:24 PM

4351 Village Parkway Circle W

4351 Village Parkway Circle West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4351 Village Parkway Circle West, Indianapolis, IN 46254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Updated 2 BR/2 Ba hoe for lease located near Eagle Creek Park with great access to interstate for commuters yet tucked away in the peaceful neighborhood. You'll love the vaulted ceilings in this 3rd floor unit, w/fireplace, updated flooring, kitchen, countertops, ceiling fans, and bath vanities. Freshly painted and move in ready. Sit on your private balcony and watch the sunset. Enjoy the convenience of onsite storage. Professionally managed Community w/Clubhouse, Swimming Pool w/Hot tub, Tennis Courts, Fitness Facility, & Enclosed Dog Park! Pets Negotiable-Inquire for details. Owner pays HOA. Tenant responsible for utilities and renters insurance. Washer/dryer extra if desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4351 Village Parkway Circle W have any available units?
4351 Village Parkway Circle W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4351 Village Parkway Circle W have?
Some of 4351 Village Parkway Circle W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4351 Village Parkway Circle W currently offering any rent specials?
4351 Village Parkway Circle W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4351 Village Parkway Circle W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4351 Village Parkway Circle W is pet friendly.
Does 4351 Village Parkway Circle W offer parking?
No, 4351 Village Parkway Circle W does not offer parking.
Does 4351 Village Parkway Circle W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4351 Village Parkway Circle W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4351 Village Parkway Circle W have a pool?
Yes, 4351 Village Parkway Circle W has a pool.
Does 4351 Village Parkway Circle W have accessible units?
No, 4351 Village Parkway Circle W does not have accessible units.
Does 4351 Village Parkway Circle W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4351 Village Parkway Circle W has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College