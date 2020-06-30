4351 Village Parkway Circle W

Amenities

Updated 2 BR/2 Ba hoe for lease located near Eagle Creek Park with great access to interstate for commuters yet tucked away in the peaceful neighborhood. You'll love the vaulted ceilings in this 3rd floor unit, w/fireplace, updated flooring, kitchen, countertops, ceiling fans, and bath vanities. Freshly painted and move in ready. Sit on your private balcony and watch the sunset. Enjoy the convenience of onsite storage. Professionally managed Community w/Clubhouse, Swimming Pool w/Hot tub, Tennis Courts, Fitness Facility, & Enclosed Dog Park! Pets Negotiable-Inquire for details. Owner pays HOA. Tenant responsible for utilities and renters insurance. Washer/dryer extra if desired.