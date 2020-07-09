Rent Calculator
4349 Barharbor CT
4349 Barharbor CT
4349 Barharbor Court
No Longer Available
Location
4349 Barharbor Court, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON! - 3 Bedroom 1 and a half bath Indianapolis home.
(RLNE5799857)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4349 Barharbor CT have any available units?
4349 Barharbor CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4349 Barharbor CT currently offering any rent specials?
4349 Barharbor CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4349 Barharbor CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 4349 Barharbor CT is pet friendly.
Does 4349 Barharbor CT offer parking?
No, 4349 Barharbor CT does not offer parking.
Does 4349 Barharbor CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4349 Barharbor CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4349 Barharbor CT have a pool?
No, 4349 Barharbor CT does not have a pool.
Does 4349 Barharbor CT have accessible units?
No, 4349 Barharbor CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4349 Barharbor CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4349 Barharbor CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4349 Barharbor CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4349 Barharbor CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
