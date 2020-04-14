All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

4346 Crittenden Ave

4346 Crittenden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4346 Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

NORTHEAST: 44th & Keystone
One Story Duplex has 1 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, living room & eat-in kitchen. Other Features Include: Covered Front Porch, On Street Parking, Large Basement, Laundry Hook-ups

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove
CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS:
18 month lease required.
PETS OK, Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: All Electric
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE3603581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4346 Crittenden Ave have any available units?
4346 Crittenden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4346 Crittenden Ave have?
Some of 4346 Crittenden Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4346 Crittenden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4346 Crittenden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4346 Crittenden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4346 Crittenden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4346 Crittenden Ave offer parking?
No, 4346 Crittenden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4346 Crittenden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4346 Crittenden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4346 Crittenden Ave have a pool?
No, 4346 Crittenden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4346 Crittenden Ave have accessible units?
No, 4346 Crittenden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4346 Crittenden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4346 Crittenden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
