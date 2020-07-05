Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
4345 N Kenmore Road
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4345 N Kenmore Road
4345 North Kenmore Road
·
No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Location
4345 North Kenmore Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4345 N Kenmore Road have any available units?
4345 N Kenmore Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4345 N Kenmore Road currently offering any rent specials?
4345 N Kenmore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4345 N Kenmore Road pet-friendly?
No, 4345 N Kenmore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4345 N Kenmore Road offer parking?
No, 4345 N Kenmore Road does not offer parking.
Does 4345 N Kenmore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4345 N Kenmore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4345 N Kenmore Road have a pool?
No, 4345 N Kenmore Road does not have a pool.
Does 4345 N Kenmore Road have accessible units?
No, 4345 N Kenmore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4345 N Kenmore Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4345 N Kenmore Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4345 N Kenmore Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4345 N Kenmore Road does not have units with air conditioning.
