Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4342 Dartmoor Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4342 Dartmoor Dr.
Last updated December 13 2019 at 10:14 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4342 Dartmoor Dr.
4342 Dartmoor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4342 Dartmoor Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PIKE TOWNSHIP!
Great location! Beautiful brick ranch style home 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom 2 car garage. Nice neighborhood! Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4342 Dartmoor Dr. have any available units?
4342 Dartmoor Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4342 Dartmoor Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4342 Dartmoor Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4342 Dartmoor Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4342 Dartmoor Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4342 Dartmoor Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4342 Dartmoor Dr. offers parking.
Does 4342 Dartmoor Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4342 Dartmoor Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4342 Dartmoor Dr. have a pool?
No, 4342 Dartmoor Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4342 Dartmoor Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4342 Dartmoor Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4342 Dartmoor Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4342 Dartmoor Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4342 Dartmoor Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4342 Dartmoor Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College