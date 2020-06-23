All apartments in Indianapolis
434 East VERMONT Street

434 East Vermont Street · No Longer Available
Location

434 East Vermont Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate Executive home for lease. Beautifully furnished and ready to move in. Great location in downtown, Lockerbie. Walk everywhere. Two car attached garage. You will not find a nicer home for lease !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

