Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4332 W. 30th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4332 W. 30th St
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:24 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4332 W. 30th St
4332 W 30th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4332 W 30th St, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST//WAYNE TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE
Newly renovated home in Wayne township with beautiful large kitchen and all new flooring throughout!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4332 W. 30th St have any available units?
4332 W. 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4332 W. 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
4332 W. 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 W. 30th St pet-friendly?
No, 4332 W. 30th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4332 W. 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 4332 W. 30th St offers parking.
Does 4332 W. 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4332 W. 30th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 W. 30th St have a pool?
No, 4332 W. 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 4332 W. 30th St have accessible units?
No, 4332 W. 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 W. 30th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4332 W. 30th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4332 W. 30th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4332 W. 30th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College