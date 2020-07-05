All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:24 PM

4332 W. 30th St

4332 W 30th St · No Longer Available
Location

4332 W 30th St, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST//WAYNE TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE
Newly renovated home in Wayne township with beautiful large kitchen and all new flooring throughout!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4332 W. 30th St have any available units?
4332 W. 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4332 W. 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
4332 W. 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 W. 30th St pet-friendly?
No, 4332 W. 30th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4332 W. 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 4332 W. 30th St offers parking.
Does 4332 W. 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4332 W. 30th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 W. 30th St have a pool?
No, 4332 W. 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 4332 W. 30th St have accessible units?
No, 4332 W. 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 W. 30th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4332 W. 30th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4332 W. 30th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4332 W. 30th St does not have units with air conditioning.

