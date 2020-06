Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful brick front ranch! Home has new paint and carpets throughout. Both bathrooms with new vanity, sink, toilet,lights and flooring. Master bedroom has double closets and a 1/2 bath. Kitchen is updated with newer counter tops, flooring, and lighting. Kitchen sliding door brings in a lot of natural light that leads to the deck perfect for entertaining. Large dining area and nice laundry room, too!