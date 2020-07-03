All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 433 S Keystone Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
433 S Keystone Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

433 S Keystone Ave

433 South Keystone Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

433 South Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
EAST//CENTER TOWNSHIP
2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM
Two level home close to everything around the city. Beautiful hardwood floors and carpet in bedrooms. Great front porch for relaxing! Special home security offers for all of our tenants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 S Keystone Ave have any available units?
433 S Keystone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 433 S Keystone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
433 S Keystone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 S Keystone Ave pet-friendly?
No, 433 S Keystone Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 433 S Keystone Ave offer parking?
No, 433 S Keystone Ave does not offer parking.
Does 433 S Keystone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 S Keystone Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 S Keystone Ave have a pool?
No, 433 S Keystone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 433 S Keystone Ave have accessible units?
No, 433 S Keystone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 433 S Keystone Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 S Keystone Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 S Keystone Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 S Keystone Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College