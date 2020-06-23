Rent Calculator
4322 Norwaldo Ave.
4322 Norwaldo Ave.
4322 Norwaldo Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
4322 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2 bedroom home. Carpet in bedrooms and wood floors in living room. Home is pet friendly with non refundable deposit and prior Homeowner approval. Call for a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4322 Norwaldo Ave. have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4322 Norwaldo Ave. have?
Some of 4322 Norwaldo Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 4322 Norwaldo Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4322 Norwaldo Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 Norwaldo Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4322 Norwaldo Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4322 Norwaldo Ave. offer parking?
No, 4322 Norwaldo Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4322 Norwaldo Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4322 Norwaldo Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 Norwaldo Ave. have a pool?
No, 4322 Norwaldo Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4322 Norwaldo Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4322 Norwaldo Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 Norwaldo Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4322 Norwaldo Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
