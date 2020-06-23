All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4322 Norwaldo Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4322 Norwaldo Ave.
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:35 AM

4322 Norwaldo Ave.

4322 Norwaldo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fairgrounds
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4322 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2 bedroom home. Carpet in bedrooms and wood floors in living room. Home is pet friendly with non refundable deposit and prior Homeowner approval. Call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4322 Norwaldo Ave. have any available units?
4322 Norwaldo Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4322 Norwaldo Ave. have?
Some of 4322 Norwaldo Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4322 Norwaldo Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4322 Norwaldo Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 Norwaldo Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4322 Norwaldo Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4322 Norwaldo Ave. offer parking?
No, 4322 Norwaldo Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4322 Norwaldo Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4322 Norwaldo Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 Norwaldo Ave. have a pool?
No, 4322 Norwaldo Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4322 Norwaldo Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4322 Norwaldo Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 Norwaldo Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4322 Norwaldo Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College