Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:36 AM

4320 Thrush Dr

4320 Thrush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4320 Thrush Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WEST SIDE UPDATED 3BR/2BA HOME AVAILABLE NOW! Home has newer carpeting, wood-look flooring, two toned paint, and mini-blinds included. Home is bigger than it looks and has mature landscaping. Professionally Managed. *2 year lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Thrush Dr have any available units?
4320 Thrush Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4320 Thrush Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Thrush Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Thrush Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4320 Thrush Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4320 Thrush Dr offer parking?
No, 4320 Thrush Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4320 Thrush Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 Thrush Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Thrush Dr have a pool?
No, 4320 Thrush Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4320 Thrush Dr have accessible units?
No, 4320 Thrush Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Thrush Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 Thrush Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4320 Thrush Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4320 Thrush Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

