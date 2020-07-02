4320 Thrush Dr

4320 Thrush Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Eagledale
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
WEST SIDE UPDATED 3BR/2BA HOME AVAILABLE NOW! Home has newer carpeting, wood-look flooring, two toned paint, and mini-blinds included. Home is bigger than it looks and has mature landscaping. Professionally Managed. *2 year lease required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
