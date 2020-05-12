All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:19 AM

4320 North Pasadena Street

4320 N Pasadena Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4320 N Pasadena Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 North Pasadena Street have any available units?
4320 North Pasadena Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4320 North Pasadena Street currently offering any rent specials?
4320 North Pasadena Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 North Pasadena Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4320 North Pasadena Street is pet friendly.
Does 4320 North Pasadena Street offer parking?
No, 4320 North Pasadena Street does not offer parking.
Does 4320 North Pasadena Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 North Pasadena Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 North Pasadena Street have a pool?
No, 4320 North Pasadena Street does not have a pool.
Does 4320 North Pasadena Street have accessible units?
No, 4320 North Pasadena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 North Pasadena Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 North Pasadena Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4320 North Pasadena Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4320 North Pasadena Street does not have units with air conditioning.
