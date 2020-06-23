All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

4320 Bertrand Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 900 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and tile floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 4320 Bertrand Road have any available units?
4320 Bertrand Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4320 Bertrand Road currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Bertrand Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Bertrand Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4320 Bertrand Road is pet friendly.
Does 4320 Bertrand Road offer parking?
Yes, 4320 Bertrand Road does offer parking.
Does 4320 Bertrand Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 Bertrand Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Bertrand Road have a pool?
No, 4320 Bertrand Road does not have a pool.
Does 4320 Bertrand Road have accessible units?
No, 4320 Bertrand Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Bertrand Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 Bertrand Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4320 Bertrand Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4320 Bertrand Road does not have units with air conditioning.
