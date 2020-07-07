All apartments in Indianapolis
432 N Euclid Ave
432 N Euclid Ave

432 N Euclid Ave · No Longer Available
Location

432 N Euclid Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
432 N Euclid Ave, Indpls, IN 46201
This is a 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: No.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 N Euclid Ave have any available units?
432 N Euclid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 N Euclid Ave have?
Some of 432 N Euclid Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 N Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
432 N Euclid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 N Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 N Euclid Ave is pet friendly.
Does 432 N Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 432 N Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 432 N Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 N Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 N Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 432 N Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 432 N Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 432 N Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 432 N Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 N Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

