All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4307 Wedgewood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4307 Wedgewood Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4307 Wedgewood Court

4307 Wedgewood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4307 Wedgewood Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 Wedgewood Court have any available units?
4307 Wedgewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4307 Wedgewood Court have?
Some of 4307 Wedgewood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 Wedgewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
4307 Wedgewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 Wedgewood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4307 Wedgewood Court is pet friendly.
Does 4307 Wedgewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 4307 Wedgewood Court offers parking.
Does 4307 Wedgewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4307 Wedgewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 Wedgewood Court have a pool?
No, 4307 Wedgewood Court does not have a pool.
Does 4307 Wedgewood Court have accessible units?
No, 4307 Wedgewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 Wedgewood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4307 Wedgewood Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College