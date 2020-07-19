4301 Bertrand Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SHOWING FRIDAY APRIL 19TH AT AT 12:30PM!!! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 OR 313-887-0245 TO ADD YOUR NAME TO THE SHOWING CALENDAR! - PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 OR 313-887-0245 TO ADD YOUR NAME TO THE CALENDAR!



Come check out this charming three bedroom/one bathroom ranch! Everything is ready and freshly painted, you just need to move in!



There are three large bedrooms with plenty of closet space! Lots of windows throughout that offer plenty of natural lighting, especially in the open kitchen! The kitchen comes with the fridge and stove, and tons of counter and cabinet space! Washer and dryer hook ups are provided in the utility room off the kitchen! The backyard is a great size for your family, and is fully fenced!



We love PETS so plan to bring yours.



If you are interested in applying for this home in person, please bring the following items with you to the showing:



1. $40 cash or money order for the application fee, per applicant.

2. Drivers License

3. Previous 30 days of verification of income (check stubs, award letters, etc..)

4. Section 8 packet if applicable



(RLNE3943525)