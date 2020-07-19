All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4301 Bertrand Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4301 Bertrand Rd
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

4301 Bertrand Rd

4301 Bertrand Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4301 Bertrand Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SHOWING FRIDAY APRIL 19TH AT AT 12:30PM!!! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 OR 313-887-0245 TO ADD YOUR NAME TO THE SHOWING CALENDAR! - PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 OR 313-887-0245 TO ADD YOUR NAME TO THE CALENDAR!

Come check out this charming three bedroom/one bathroom ranch! Everything is ready and freshly painted, you just need to move in!

There are three large bedrooms with plenty of closet space! Lots of windows throughout that offer plenty of natural lighting, especially in the open kitchen! The kitchen comes with the fridge and stove, and tons of counter and cabinet space! Washer and dryer hook ups are provided in the utility room off the kitchen! The backyard is a great size for your family, and is fully fenced!

We love PETS so plan to bring yours.

If you are interested in applying for this home in person, please bring the following items with you to the showing:

1. $40 cash or money order for the application fee, per applicant.
2. Drivers License
3. Previous 30 days of verification of income (check stubs, award letters, etc..)
4. Section 8 packet if applicable

Visit www.metrodetroitrentals.com for a full list of our properties!
Call or text 248.243.6648 for showing times and questions!!

(RLNE3943525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 Bertrand Rd have any available units?
4301 Bertrand Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 Bertrand Rd have?
Some of 4301 Bertrand Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 Bertrand Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4301 Bertrand Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 Bertrand Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4301 Bertrand Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4301 Bertrand Rd offer parking?
No, 4301 Bertrand Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4301 Bertrand Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 Bertrand Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 Bertrand Rd have a pool?
No, 4301 Bertrand Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4301 Bertrand Rd have accessible units?
No, 4301 Bertrand Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 Bertrand Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4301 Bertrand Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Block
115 W Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College