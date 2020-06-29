All apartments in Indianapolis
430 North Park Avenue

Location

430 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Unique 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Loft Condo in coveted Lockerbie Glove Company located just south of Mass Ave. near Needlers Fresh Market, restaurants, shops and more. This terrific loft features exposed brick, 14' wood beamed ceilings, private west facing balcony with superb city views, stainless steel appliances, granite/butcher block counter tops, whirlpool tub, washer, dryer, flat screen and separate storage room located on same floor hallway. Reserved, heated parking space in lower level, rooftop deck with unparalleled city views and 1st floor party room. New LED track lighting being installed in BR and Living Room area. Industrial Stainless Steel table in kitchen stays! No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 North Park Avenue have any available units?
430 North Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 North Park Avenue have?
Some of 430 North Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 North Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
430 North Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 North Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 430 North Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 430 North Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 430 North Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 430 North Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 North Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 North Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 430 North Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 430 North Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 430 North Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 430 North Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 North Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.

