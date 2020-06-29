430 North Park Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Unique 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Loft Condo in coveted Lockerbie Glove Company located just south of Mass Ave. near Needlers Fresh Market, restaurants, shops and more. This terrific loft features exposed brick, 14' wood beamed ceilings, private west facing balcony with superb city views, stainless steel appliances, granite/butcher block counter tops, whirlpool tub, washer, dryer, flat screen and separate storage room located on same floor hallway. Reserved, heated parking space in lower level, rooftop deck with unparalleled city views and 1st floor party room. New LED track lighting being installed in BR and Living Room area. Industrial Stainless Steel table in kitchen stays! No Pets!