428 W 43rd Street
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:38 AM
428 W 43rd Street
428 West 43rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
428 West 43rd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 BR home close to Butler University's campus. Great room with fire place and separate dining room. Well maintained property in a safe neighborhood. One car garage and basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 428 W 43rd Street have any available units?
428 W 43rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 428 W 43rd Street have?
Some of 428 W 43rd Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 428 W 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
428 W 43rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 W 43rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 428 W 43rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 428 W 43rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 428 W 43rd Street offers parking.
Does 428 W 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 W 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 W 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 428 W 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 428 W 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 428 W 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 428 W 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 W 43rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
