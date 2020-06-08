All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 21 2019 at 7:07 AM

4260 Village Parkway East Circle

4260 Village Parkway Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

4260 Village Parkway Circle East, Indianapolis, IN 46254

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$950.00 2bed/2bath first floor condo in the Village of Eagle Creek. Newly redecorated, laminate floors, granite countertops. Split floor plan. 1 year minimum lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4260 Village Parkway East Circle have any available units?
4260 Village Parkway East Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4260 Village Parkway East Circle have?
Some of 4260 Village Parkway East Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4260 Village Parkway East Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4260 Village Parkway East Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4260 Village Parkway East Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4260 Village Parkway East Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4260 Village Parkway East Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4260 Village Parkway East Circle offers parking.
Does 4260 Village Parkway East Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4260 Village Parkway East Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4260 Village Parkway East Circle have a pool?
No, 4260 Village Parkway East Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4260 Village Parkway East Circle have accessible units?
No, 4260 Village Parkway East Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4260 Village Parkway East Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4260 Village Parkway East Circle has units with dishwashers.
