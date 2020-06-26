Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4252 Crittenden Ave
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4252 Crittenden Ave
4252 Crittenden Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fairgrounds
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4252 Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Very charming and cozy 2 bedroom single family home. Hardwood floors, near broad ripple, and ready to be called home!
$400 Deposit Special!!!
Call, text or email to set up a showing
317-766-1137
Austinleasingagent@gmail.com
(RLNE4853962)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4252 Crittenden Ave have any available units?
4252 Crittenden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4252 Crittenden Ave have?
Some of 4252 Crittenden Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4252 Crittenden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4252 Crittenden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4252 Crittenden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4252 Crittenden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4252 Crittenden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4252 Crittenden Ave offers parking.
Does 4252 Crittenden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4252 Crittenden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4252 Crittenden Ave have a pool?
No, 4252 Crittenden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4252 Crittenden Ave have accessible units?
No, 4252 Crittenden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4252 Crittenden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4252 Crittenden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
