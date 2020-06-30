Rent Calculator
4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM
1 of 12
4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E
4250 Village Parkway Cir E
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4250 Village Parkway Cir E, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Freshly painted, new kitchen, updated baths, new HVAC, new flooring and so much more!! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths.
More photos coming soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E have any available units?
4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E have?
Some of 4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E currently offering any rent specials?
4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E pet-friendly?
No, 4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E offer parking?
No, 4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E does not offer parking.
Does 4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E have a pool?
Yes, 4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E has a pool.
Does 4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E have accessible units?
No, 4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E have units with dishwashers?
No, 4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E does not have units with dishwashers.
