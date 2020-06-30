All apartments in Indianapolis
4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

4250 Village Parkway, #5 Circle E

4250 Village Parkway Cir E · No Longer Available
Location

4250 Village Parkway Cir E, Indianapolis, IN 46254

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Freshly painted, new kitchen, updated baths, new HVAC, new flooring and so much more!! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths.
More photos coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

