All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4248 Village Trace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4248 Village Trace Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

4248 Village Trace Drive

4248 Village Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4248 Village Trace Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 11/30/19 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent on a 14-16 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 Village Trace Drive have any available units?
4248 Village Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4248 Village Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4248 Village Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 Village Trace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4248 Village Trace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4248 Village Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4248 Village Trace Drive offers parking.
Does 4248 Village Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4248 Village Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 Village Trace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4248 Village Trace Drive has a pool.
Does 4248 Village Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 4248 Village Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 Village Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4248 Village Trace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4248 Village Trace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4248 Village Trace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College