4241 Trace Wood Dr

As you enter this amazing two story 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home you are greeted with a lovely family room with fireplace (decorative only) and large separate living room. The open kitchen boasts lots of cabinet space and an eat-in area. Half bath downstairs. Upstairs you will find additional living space in the loft area and the three bedrooms. The master suite has it all with a large bedroom, double vanity sink, separate tub (jacuzzi style) and shower and walk-in closet. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Blinds provided throughout the home. Additional amenities include a 2 car attached garage and privacy fenced back yard with a patio.



All Electric!!



Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher included!



Utilities - Tenant is responsible for all utilities of electricity, water and sewer



Alarm - Older alarm system in place at the home. If tenant choose to utilize the alarm it as at the tenant\'s expense.



Call the school directly to verify the district.

Section 8 not accepted.



$45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details



A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



