Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4241 Trace Wood Dr
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

4241 Trace Wood Dr

4241 Trace Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4241 Trace Wood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
alarm system
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2ad2640a4 ----
As you enter this amazing two story 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home you are greeted with a lovely family room with fireplace (decorative only) and large separate living room. The open kitchen boasts lots of cabinet space and an eat-in area. Half bath downstairs. Upstairs you will find additional living space in the loft area and the three bedrooms. The master suite has it all with a large bedroom, double vanity sink, separate tub (jacuzzi style) and shower and walk-in closet. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Blinds provided throughout the home. Additional amenities include a 2 car attached garage and privacy fenced back yard with a patio.

All Electric!!

Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher included!

Utilities - Tenant is responsible for all utilities of electricity, water and sewer

Alarm - Older alarm system in place at the home. If tenant choose to utilize the alarm it as at the tenant\'s expense.

Call the school directly to verify the district.
Section 8 not accepted.

$45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

2 Car Attached Garage
All Electric
Blinds Provided
Fence
Living Room & Family Room
Loft
Pets Allowed
Stove
W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4241 Trace Wood Dr have any available units?
4241 Trace Wood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4241 Trace Wood Dr have?
Some of 4241 Trace Wood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4241 Trace Wood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4241 Trace Wood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4241 Trace Wood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4241 Trace Wood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4241 Trace Wood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4241 Trace Wood Dr offers parking.
Does 4241 Trace Wood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4241 Trace Wood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4241 Trace Wood Dr have a pool?
No, 4241 Trace Wood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4241 Trace Wood Dr have accessible units?
No, 4241 Trace Wood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4241 Trace Wood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4241 Trace Wood Dr has units with dishwashers.

