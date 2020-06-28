All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

4237 Village Bend Drive

4237 Village Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4237 Village Bend Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,052 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Thursday, October 31, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 15 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may inc

(RLNE5123814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4237 Village Bend Drive have any available units?
4237 Village Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4237 Village Bend Drive have?
Some of 4237 Village Bend Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4237 Village Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4237 Village Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4237 Village Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4237 Village Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4237 Village Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4237 Village Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 4237 Village Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4237 Village Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4237 Village Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 4237 Village Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4237 Village Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 4237 Village Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4237 Village Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4237 Village Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.
